16-Year-Old Arysha Haya Kanda Makes History in Equestrian Sports

She’s only 16, but Arysha Haya Kanda has made history on the international stage. Arysha Haya Kanda is breaking records and bringing home medals for her country. (Fauzi Yunus @ FMT Lifestyle) KUALA LUMPUR: The whole country celebrates whenever a compatriot achieves international recognition for an attainment in his or her chosen field., after 23 years of trying, won the gold medal in equestrian sports at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Qabil is now 43, and some may be wondering whether there’s another Malaysian who will be as successful as him in equine events. Well, looks like 16-year-old Arysha Haya Kanda, with her extensive experience in showjumping and dressage competitions, is proving to be the most promising. Arysha wearing her medal after her team secured third place at a competition in Thailand. (Fauzi Yunus @ FMT Lifestyle) Last June, Arysha became Malaysia’s first individual medallist in the Asian Junior Championships held in Seoul. Also, she was a member of the first junior national team to win a medal at an international event, the CSIJ-B Bangkok and Princess’ Cup 202





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's GDP Surpasses 854.2 Billion Yuan in H1 2023Official data reveals that in the first half of 2023, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surpassed 854.2 billion yuan (approximately US$118.4 billion), marking a 5.1 per cent increase year-on-year. The region's foreign trade also experienced remarkable growth, surging by 51.2 per cent year-on-year to reach 219.19 billion yuan (approximately US$30 billion) in the first eight months of 2023.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

18-Year-Old Fermin Aldeguer Emerges as Fastest Rider in Moto2 Qualifying SessionMoto2: Aldeguer tempah petak pertama di Sepang

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Apple to Allow APK Installation on iPhone Starting Next YearApple is relenting on one of its major stances and will allow the installation of APKs on the iPhone starting from next year, following a European Union influence.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Cruise into 2024 with Volvo's spectacular year-end dealsGrab the award-winning Volvo all-electric SUVs and enjoy attractive cash rebates in year-end offerings. The Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric SUV has won multiple awards for its advanced technologies, smart packaging, and design. It offers a nice combination of everyday practicality and driving pleasure. With a trendy coupe-like styling and the benefits of an SUV, it features a dual motor all-wheel drive set-up and a powerful 408hp engine.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Sime Darby Motors Year-End ExtravaganzaDon't miss out on the Sime Darby Motors Year-End Extravaganza at Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara! Explore a world of automotive excellence and enjoy exclusive offers. Join us from November 17 to 19, 2023 for exciting deals and the chance to drive home with your dream car.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

11-Year-Old Malaysian Girl Becomes Youngest Book AuthorKaren Chew, an 11-year-old girl from Malaysia, has been recognized as the youngest book author by the Malaysia Book of Records and Youth Achievement Records for her book 'What can an 8-year-old tell you?'. She aims to inspire children to read books written by children.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »