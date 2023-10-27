16 investment fraud cases involving RM1.08m losses recorded in Johor

: Sixteen cases of investment fraud involving losses amounting to RM1.08 million were recorded in Johor from Oct 20 to 26.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the loss incurred by each of the victims ranged from RM300 to RM315,469 each. He said the fraud investments that were reported included those using the names Pslus Aers, Bitcoin, Fxpro, BF8 Coin, Sedia Investment Promotion, MIDF, Aico Application, Crypto Yomaex, Domain, Plan Basic LN (606) and Delta.

"The modus operandi used by the scammers is offering victims to participate in investments which promise lucrative profits in a short time," he said in a statement today. He advised the public to always be vigilant and take precautionary measures, especially when it comes to financial transactions.

Kamarul Zaman said the public should also always follow the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (JSJK) social media pages to get the latest information on the modus operandi of white-collar crime.

“As a first step, please contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 to prevent the outflow of money,“ he added. - Bernama

