15-year-old boy among three killed in Zermatt avalanche

One of the three people killed by an avalanche at the luxury Swiss ski resort of Zermatt was a 15-year-old boy from the United States, police said Tuesday. The two others killed in Monday’s avalanche were “a man and a woman who are still being identified”, the Wallis regional police said in a statement.

The large avalanche happened in an out-of-bounds area at Zermatt in southern Switzerland shortly after 2:00 pm (1200 GMT), and an extensive search was immediately carried out despite bad weather. Of the four people pulled out of the snow, only one was still alive, a 20-year-old Swiss man who was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mixed pairs one step away from all-Malaysian final in Swiss OpenIt is an open secret that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is on a comeback bid for the Bersatu leadership but he will have to take on the equally ambitious Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Three killed in avalanche at top Swiss ski resort, say policeGENEVA, April 2 — An avalanche at the top Swiss ski resort of Zermatt yesterday killed three people and injured one, police said, as authorities warned of the risk of more...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Zii Jia loses to India's Srikanth in Swiss Open second round(Reuters) -Microsoft has agreed to pay AI startup Inflection about $650 million in cash in an unusual deal that would allow Microsoft to use Inflection's models and hire most of the startup's staff including its co-founders, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Top seed Zii Jia suffers early exit in Swiss OpenPETALING JAYA: Professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia was knocked out in the second round of the Swiss Open by India’s K Srikanth last night in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Tang Jie-Ee Wei set up all-Malaysian Swiss Open final with Soon Huat-ShevonDespite its name, Vanillaware is anything but bland. The Japanese studio is known for developing cult classics that are unconventional but stand out for their visual flare. They look like playable anime with characters inhabiting lush and vibrant hand-drawn worlds.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Soon Huat-Lai Jemie claim mixed doubles title at Swiss OpenKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie upset their higher ranked opponents Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei to clinch the 2024 Swiss Open...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »