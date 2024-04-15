122 People Evacuated to Relief Centres After Floods in Melaka

MELAKA : A total of 122 people have been evacuated to three temporary relief centres in the state as of 8am Monday after their homes were hit by floods following heavy rain yesterday afternoon.

"In Alor Gajah, 72 people from 25 families were evacuated to SK Durian Tunggal while another 38 people from seven families were accommodated at Balai Raya Bukit Balai.

