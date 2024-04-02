12-Year-Old Shoots Fellow Student at Finnish School

A 12-year-old opened fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland, killing a fellow student and seriously injuring two others. The suspect has been taken into custody. The incident took place at the Viertola school, which has around 90 staff and 800 pupils.

The police have launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

28-year-old gets jail, rotan for molesting 14-year-old girlKota Kinabalu: A 28-year-old man was jailed three years and ordered to get a stroke of the cane for committing physical sexual harassment against an underaged girl.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Teenage boy in Hong Kong arrested for alleged assaultThe 14-year-old had kicked and flung the 13-year-old student to the ground.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Pokémon Company Removes Seven-Year-Old Call Of Duty Video Featuring PikachuSome creators are worried that the company behind the Pokémon franchise is going 'scorched Earth'

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

16-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Giant Dolphin Found in Amazon RiverResearchers have discovered a fossilised skull of a giant dolphin species in the Amazon River in Peru. The fossil belongs to the Platanistoidea family and is estimated to be 16 million years old. The closest relative of this extinct dolphin species lived in Southeast Asia. The discovery suggests that this species of river dolphin migrated from the oceans to freshwater rivers in search of food.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

PKNS deny claims its 47-year-old complex in Shah Alam will be demolishedKUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) denied claims its 47-year-old complex in Shah Alam will be demolished. In a statement ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Three teens detained over gruesome murder of 13-year-old classmate, sparking online debate in ChinaGEORGE TOWN: No action will be taken by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry on the two coffee shops which had placed signs stating that those who do not order drinks will be charged RM2

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »