12-year-old Malaysian gymnast wins gold at international tournament

At just 12 years old, Angel Wong Poe Syuen has big dreams for herself. With her sights set on one day representing Malaysia at the Youth Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games, the budding rhythmic gymnast from Kuala Lumpur is striving to make her dreams come true by diligently attending training.

Most recently, at the inaugural Petrina Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament, which was held from Oct 12 to 15, she won the gold medal in the ribbon event and silver in the clubs event, and was named the individual all-around champion for the Under-12 category. A student at Campus Rangers International School, Angel said she attends training six days a week – with Sunday being her only day off and a time for her to keep up with her studies by attending tuition. “From Mondays to Thursdays, after school ends at 3.30pm, I head for training at an academy from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Then, I have my dinner in the car on the way home so that when I reach, I can immediately shower, do my homework and go to bed,” she told StarEd





