12 people die in plane crash in Brazil’s Amazon region

: At least 12 people, including an infant, have died in a small plane crash in the northwestern Brazilian state of Acre, officials said.

The plane that took off from the airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre, crashed into the Amazon rainforest, Anadolu Agency reported a government statement on Sunday.A number of ambulances and firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene, the statement said.

The airline to which the plane belonged expressed profound sorrow for the accident, stating that the aircraft caught the fire immediately upon impact.