11-Year-Old Malaysian Girl Becomes Youngest Book Author

This 11-year-old has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records and Youth Achievement Records for her book, ‘What can an 8-year-old tell you?’ Ten-year-old Karen Chew has made Malaysia n literary history with her book, ‘What can an 8-year-old tell you?’. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle) KUALA LUMPUR: Most kids spend their time playing or watching TV.

But Karen Chew decided she had better things to do – like write and publish a book! Titled, “What can an 8-year-old tell you?’, her book was launched on Nov 5 at Eslite Spectrum in Starhill here. And that’s not all. She received recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records as the “ Youngest Book Author ” on Oct 16 – just two days before she turned 11. She also received the title “The Youngest Non-Fiction Published Author in Malaysia ” by Youth Achievement Records on Nov 5.“Children grow up reading books written by adults. Could you imagine a world where children grow up reading books written by children?” Chew told FMT, adding that she wrote the book to fulfil her need to express hersel





