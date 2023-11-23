11 Christmas Markets & Bazaars In Klang Valley To Put You In A Jolly Mood

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes charming Christmas markets. Here's a curated list of 11 local Christmas bazaars for you to check out: 1. The B Brand Christmas Market | 20 November 2023 - 2 January 2024 Organised by the ComeMeetYourKaki (CMYK) pop-up collective, you can traverse through a myriad of stalls and find gifts that may resonate with the spirit of the season, all while supporting local artists and businesses.





saysdotcom » / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Deepavali WeekendThis week, the list includes an art workshop, a dance class, a local tour, Deepavali bazaars, and more fun activities in Klang Valley.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Selangor police chief: RM10.4m worth of drugs seized, 10 nabbed in Klang, Sungai BulohSHAH ALAM, Nov 9 — Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of 10 men and seizure of various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM10.4 million around Klang...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Paras air Sungai Klang tinggi punca Kampung Bukit Lanchong banjirSHAH ALAM: Paras air Sungai Klang tinggi serta taburan hujan yang tinggi sejak minggu lalu dipercayai menjadi punca Kampung Bukit Lanchong, di sini dilanda banjir pada Isnin lalu.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Little India in Brickfields and Klang turn into shopping havens as Deepavali draws nearKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Thanalatchmy Balakrishnan’s fondest memory of Deepavali is donning the pattu pavadai — a traditional South Indian outfit made from silk — on the big...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Selangor plans to create Greater Klang Valley to manage urban growth complexitiesSelangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has announced plans to introduce an enactment to formalise the creation of a Greater Klang Valley, encompassing Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Transport minister: Open payment at Klang Valley KTMB to start from mid-NovemberKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Commuters of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Komuter in the Klang Valley will be able to use the open payment system from the middle of November, the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »