1 killed, homes damaged in Kedah storm

A senior citizen was killed when a tree fell on his car during a storm in Kampung Bukit Payong, near Pokok Sena, in Kedah. (Fire and rescue department pic)

ALOR SETAR: A senior citizen was killed when a tree fell on his car during a severe storm which hit several areas in Kedah. Fire and rescue senior officer II, Shahrin Musa, said a team rushed to Kampung Bukit Payong, near Pokok Sena, at about 3.20pm after receiving a distress call.“We used special tools and a bulldozer to extricate the victim, but he was already dead.Several houses in Kampung Pida 3 and Pida 4 Baru, in Kubang Pasu, were also damaged after a massive storm hit the district at about 3.30pm.

“The situation is under control and no casualties were reported,” Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force officer Adenin Suhaimi said in a statement, adding that the number of damaged properties had yet to be confirmed. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Kuala Muda Civil Defence Force officer Azahar Ahmad said the storm also affected several areas in the district including Kampung Sungai Rotan, Kampung Sungai Badak, Kampung Batu, Taman Gurun Jaya and Kampung Baru Bedong.

“In Kuala Muda, strong winds and heavy rain occurred at 5.30pm, with some fallen trees reported. The total number of victims is still being determined,” he said.

