– 1.4L e-Power hybrid with 163 PS & 315 Nm, flagship Luxion variant, Pro-Pilot 2.0

Nissan has launched the all-new Serena in Japan with sales of the purely petrol-powered models starting this winter followed by e-Power hybrid models next year. Prices range between 2.7 million yen (RM87k) to 3.2 million yen (RM104k) for the purely petrol-powered models. As for the e-Power hybrid versions, prices range between 3.1 million yen (RM100k) to 4.7 million yen (RM152k) for the new, high-end Luxion variant.

On the other hand, the e-Power hybrid variants of the all-new Serena are powered by a new 1.4 litre engine paired with an electric motor to produce a combined 163 PS (120 kW) and 315 Nm of torque. According to Nissan, the new powertrain delivers more power and smoother acceleration with reduced engine noise. The e-Power models also get the e-Pedal Step feature to maneuvers the vehicle using just the accelerator.

In terms of dimensions, depending on the variants, the all-new Serena measures between 4,690 mm and 4,765 mm in length, between 1,695 mm to 1,715 mm in width and between 1,870 mm to 1,885 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,870 mm. The current Serena measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,740 mm in width and 1,865 mm in height, with a 2,860 mm wheelbase. headtopics.com

On that note, the new Serena was also built with the aim to reduce motion sickness and this is done by offering firmer suspension for smoother vehicle movement and improved stability while a new seat design serves to better accommodate passenger movements while on the move.

The all-new Serena boasts the most spacious cabin in the minivan category with 120 mm additional rear legroom compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the e-Power models can be specified with a 100V AC power source to power external electronic devices. headtopics.com

Standard ProPilot features include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, collision avoidance steering assist and adaptive cruise control to name a few. The ProPilot 2.0 system adds ProPilot Park with memory function and ProPilot Remote Park.

