1,365 kids neglected and need aid

“Of the number, 51 have no identification documents. In 2022, the number was 158 children,” she told Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang). Aiman Athirah said the ministry had carried out a pilot project to help children who have turned 18 to further their education or seek employment.“I call on the private and public sectors, zakat centres and non-governmental organisations to sign up as the project’s strategic partners,” she said.

Meanwhile, almost 30% of young children in Malaysia suffer from stunted growth caused by “unhealthy diets”, with Putrajaya having the highest ratio, says the Health Ministry. “Those with lower income tend to go for cheaper and less nutrious food due to limited financial resources, which has been made worse by the rising cost of living in the past few years.

Lukanisman said tackling the issue of stunted growth in children was among the ministry’s priorities because of its possible negative effects on the lives of the next generation. He was responding to Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) and Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus), who asked about the ministry’s efforts in tackling stunted growth among children.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.