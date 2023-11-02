텍사스, 창단 63시즌 만에 첫 월드시리즈 우승 '감격'

Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; The Texas Rangers storm the field after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the World Series in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports 〈저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포 금지〉

텍사스는 지난 1972년 연고지를 텍사스주 알링턴으로 옮기고 새출발한 뒤 2010년과 2011년 연속으로 아메리칸리그 챔피언에 올라 월드시리즈 무대를 밟았다. 그러나 두 번 모두 준우승에 만족해야 했다. 이로써 텍사스는 '월드시리즈에서 한 번도 우승하지 못한 MLB 구단' 리스트에서 삭제됐다. 이제 남은 구단은 샌디에이고 파드리스, 밀워키 브루어스, 시애틀 매리너스, 콜로라도 로키스, 탬파베이 레이스 등 5개 팀뿐이다.

1승만 하면 우승 반지를 끼는 텍사스와 벼랑 끝에 몰린 애리조나의 5차전은 경기 후반까지 팽팽했다. 텍사스 선발 투수 네이선 이발디와 애리조나 에이스 잭 갤런 모두 양보 없는 무실점 역투를 이어나갔다. 특히 갤런은 6회까지 텍사스 타선에 안타 하나 내주지 않고 마운드를 지켰다. epa10953739 Fox Television commentator Kevin Burkhardt (L) hands Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (C) the World Series Most Valuable Player Trophy during the trophy celebration following game five of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 01 November 2023. This is the first World Series Championship in Texas Rangers history. headtopics.com

