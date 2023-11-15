World of Horror: Junji Ito and panstasz Interview

is a roguelite horror RPG inspired by the works of mangaka Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. The full game launched on October 19 for the PC (Mac, Windows), Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. World of Horror was developed by Polish indie game dev panstasz and published by Ysbryd Games and PLAYISM. In anticipation of the game’s full release, an interview was organized with its creator panstasz and Junji Ito, whose manga had a great influence on the game’s art, worldview and unique atmosphere.
The interview was led by Famitsu and attended by our editorial staff. In the first section of this interview, panstasz asks Junji Ito everything he wants to know both as a fan and as a fellow creator, discussing artistic influences and the nature of horror. In the following section, the developer goes in-depth about the game itself. I’ve been a manga artist for 36 years, and I’m 60-years-old this year, so my body is growing quite tired (laughs). My representative work is Uzumaki and since my debut, I’ve published many short stories. I consider short stories to be what I’m best a
