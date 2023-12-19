HEAD TOPICS

Virtual Campus Launch for Keio University's Shonan Fujisawa Campus

  • 📰 PRTIMES_TECH
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 50 sec. here
  • 10 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 51%
  • Publisher: 51%

O Ltd., Keio Research Institute at SFC ("KRIS"), and SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") announced the launch of a virtual campus for the Shonan Fujisawa Campus of Keio University as part of the activities of the "Digital Twin Campus Consortium" operated by KRIS. Pilot experiments have been conducted since September 2023, constructing a virtual campus on O Ltd.'s metaverse platform "MEs" using map data provided by SoftBank.

Virtual Campus, Keio University, Shonan Fujisawa Campus, Digital Twin Campus Consortium, Pilot Experiments, Metaverse, Mes, Softbank

Pilot experiments conducted for lectures and more within the virtual campus. O Ltd., Keio Research Institute at SFC ("KRIS"), and SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") announced the launch of a virtual campus for the Shonan Fujisawa Campus of Keio University (Location: Fujisawa, Kanagawa, "SFC") as part of the activities of the "Digital Twin Campus Consortium" operated by KRIS.O Ltd., Keio Research Institute at SFC ("KRIS"), and SoftBank Corp.

("SoftBank") announced the launch of a virtual campus for the Shonan Fujisawa Campus of Keio University (Location: Fujisawa, Kanagawa,"SFC") as part of the activities of the"Digital Twin Campus Consortium" operated by KRIS. The virtual campus is now available on O Ltd.'s metaverse (virtual space) platform"MEs".*1 O Ltd., KRIS and have SoftBank been conducting pilot experiments since September 2023, constructing a virtual campus on"MEs" using map data provided by SoftBank and conducting lectures and other activities within i

このニュースをすぐに読めるように要約しました。ニュースに興味がある場合は、ここで全文を読むことができます。 続きを読む:

 

コメントありがとうございます。コメントは審査後に公開されます。

Similar News:他のニュース ソースから収集した、これに似たニュース記事を読むこともできます。