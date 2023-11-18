Sam Altman to Return as CEO of OpenAI

Following his ouster, hundreds of OpenAI employees, including co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever, signed a letter demanding that remaining board members resign or they would leave. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday that Altman and others from OpenAI would be joining to start a 'new advanced AI research team.' Sam Altman will return as CEO of OpenAI, the startup said early Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The move follows immense pressure from employees and investors on the board that co-CEO Bret Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will join OpenAI's board, the Microsoft-backed startup said, with Taylor holding the chair position. Adam D'Angelo, co-founder and CEO of question-and-answer startup Quora, will remain on the board. Concurrent with Altman's return, Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley and co-founder Ilya Sutskever were removed as board members. All had been involved in pushing out Altman, although Sutskever later walked back his support for the coup, and remains an OpenAI employee as of Wednesda
