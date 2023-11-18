Sam Altman to Return as CEO of OpenAI

Following his ouster, hundreds of OpenAI employees, including co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever, signed a letter demanding that remaining board members resign or they would leave. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday that Altman and others from OpenAI would be joining to start a 'new advanced AI research team.' Sam Altman will return as CEO of OpenAI, the startup said early Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move follows immense pressure from employees and investors on the board that co-CEO Bret Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will join OpenAI's board, the Microsoft-backed startup said, with Taylor holding the chair position. Adam D'Angelo, co-founder and CEO of question-and-answer startup Quora, will remain on the board. Concurrent with Altman's return, Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley and co-founder Ilya Sutskever were removed as board members. All had been involved in pushing out Altman, although Sutskever later walked back his support for the coup, and remains an OpenAI employee as of Wednesda

Similar News:他のニュース ソースから収集した、これに似たニュース記事を読むこともできます。

「副操縦士」が生産性向上をサポート ― 活用進むマイクロソフトの生成AI (1/3)日本マイクロソフトは、2023年10月23日、生成AIを中心としたAI事業に関する記者説明会を開催。「Azure OpenAI Service」の最新動向や事例、パートナー施策について語られた。

ソース: asciijpeditors - 🏆 98. / 51 続きを読む »

【導入事例】株式会社石垣、Azure OpenAI Service を活用した対話型AIチャットボット「miyoruGPT Powered by ChatGPT」の活用を開始【導入事例】株式会社石垣、Azure OpenAI Service を活用した対話型AIチャットボット「miyoruGPT Powered by ChatGPT」の活用を開始 株式会社ナレッジコミュニケーションのプレスリリース

ソース: PRTIMES_TECH - 🏆 113. / 51 続きを読む »

OpenAI DevDayを受けて、KandaQuantum 今後の事業方針に関する発表OpenAI DevDayを受けて、KandaQuantum 今後の事業方針に関する発表 株式会社KandaQuantumのプレスリリース

ソース: PRTIMES_LIFE - 🏆 39. / 63 続きを読む »

OpenAI発表まとめ カスタ厶版「ChatGPT」作成機能、128Kの長文入力に対応した「GPT-4 Turbo」など盛りだくさんOpenAIは11月6日、サンフランシスコで初の対面による開発者会議「OpenAI DevDay」を開催。冒頭のサム・アルトマンCEOによる基調講演では多くのプロダクトが発表された。

ソース: weeklyascii - 🏆 94. / 51 続きを読む »

「私のGPT」作って売れるように。アイデア考えてみました【AIニュース 試験運用中】 (1/2)OpenAIは11月6日にサンフランシスコで「OpenAI DevDay」を開催し、多くの新製品を発表しました。ユーザーは「GPTs」を使ってカスタム版ChatGPTを作成でき、11月末にはGPTストアがオープンします。

ソース: asciijpeditors - 🏆 98. / 51 続きを読む »

自社データ x ChatGPTの「anybot for ChatGPT」で「Azure OpenAI」の利用が可能に自社データ x ChatGPTの「anybot for ChatGPT」で「Azure OpenAI」の利用が可能に エボラニ株式会社のプレスリリース

ソース: PRTIMES_BIZ - 🏆 115. / 51 続きを読む »