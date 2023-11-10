Consumer Price Index Flat in October, Below Estimates

The consumer price index was flat in October from the previous month but increased 3.2% from a year ago. Both were below Wall Street estimates, sparking a major rally on Wall Street. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI rose 0.2% and 4%, against the forecast of 0.3% and 4.1%. The annual rate was the smallest increase since September 2021. The flat reading on the headline CPI came as energy prices declined 2.5% for the month, offsetting a 0.3% increase in the food index.

