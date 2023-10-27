ＪＰモルガンＣＥＯ、保有する自社株の一部売却へ 18年弱の在任中で初

Niket Nishant reports on breaking news and the quarterly earnings of Wall Street's largest banks, card companies, financial technology upstarts and asset managers. He also covers the biggest IPOs on U.S. exchanges, and late-stage venture capital funding alongside news and regulatory developments in the cryptocurrency industry. His writing appears on the finance, business, markets and future of money sections of the website.

JPモルガンCEO、自社株を一部売却へ 在任中で初【ニューヨーク=斉藤雄太】JPモルガン・チェースのジェイミー・ダイモン最高経営責任者（CEO）が保有する同社株の一部を売却することが27日、規制当局への開示資料で明らかになった。2024年に100万株（26日終値で1.4億ドル=約210億円相当）を売る計画だ。同氏が在任中に自社株を売却するのは初めて。JPモルガンの開示資料によると、同氏は現時点で家族とともに約860万株を保有し、別途、業績連動 続きを読む ⮕

米決算好調でも外れない重荷（米株ストラテジー） - ｜QUICK Money World - 株式投資・マーケット・金融情報の総合サイト【QUICK Market Eyes 滝口朋史】米企業の2023年７～９月期決算の発表シーズンは好調な滑り出しとなった。10月13日発表のＪＰモルガン・チェース（JPM）やウェルズ・ファーゴ（WFC）が市場予想を上回る大 […] 続きを読む ⮕

ＪＰモルガン、第3四半期利益は予想上回る 金利収入が過去最高米金融大手ＪＰモルガン・チェース(JPM.N)が１３日に発表した第３・四半期決算は利益が市場予想を上回った。米連邦準備理事会（ＦＲＢ）による金利引き上げと、経営破綻した米中堅銀行ファースト・リパブリック銀行の買収により、金利収入が過去最高を記録した。 続きを読む ⮕

ＪＰモルガンＣＥＯ、中東情勢の「波及効果」を警告[１２日 ロイター] -... 続きを読む ⮕

ＪＰモルガンＣＥＯ、中東情勢の「波及効果」を警告米金融大手ＪＰモルガン・チェース(JPM.N)のジェイミー・ダイモン最高経営責任者（ＣＥＯ）は、中東における紛争が「同地域をはるかに超えて波及効果をもたらす」おそれがあると警告した。ロイターが従業員に宛てたメモを確認した。 続きを読む ⮕