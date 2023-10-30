Rome's Jews 'reasonably concerned' about growing intolerance

(ANSA) - ROME, OCT 30 - Rome's Jews are"reasonably concerned" about the"growing climate of intolerance" and anti-Senitism linked to the Israel-Hamas war, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, Victor Fadlun, told ANSA on Monday.

"The images of the assault on the Dagestan airport and the hunt for Jews in planes, hotels and buses are deeply disturbing," said Fadlun after a mob in Russia's mostly Muslim region of Dagestan stormed the airport in Makhachkala in search of Jews reportedly arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv. The Jewish community of Rome is reasonably worried," he said.

Fadlun added that the community is"registering a growing climate of intolerance, with anti-Semitic accents and slogans that we are unfortunately hearing again including in some Italian squares after so many years". headtopics.com

"However, we are continuing serenely to pursue the Jewish life in all our institutions, with full confidence in our connection with the government and forces of law and order, as has always been the case," she added. (ANSA).

