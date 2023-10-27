Pope asks Madonna to convert those who fuel hate,conflict

(ANSA) - ROME, OCT 27 - Pope Francis on Friday asked the Madonna to convert those who foment hatred and conflict.

"Shake the soul of those who are trapped by hatred, convert those who feed and foment conflicts. Wipe away the tears of children","assist those who are lonely and elderly, support the wounded and the sick, protect those who have had to leave their land and their dearest loved ones, console the disheartened, reawaken hope", said the Pontiff addressing Our Lady.

"We consecrate our world to you, especially countries and regions at war","open glimmers of light in the night of conflict","inspire paths of peace to the leaders of nations". "You, Lady of all nations, reconcile your children, deceived by evil, blinded by power and hatred." (ANSA).

