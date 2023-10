(ANSA) - ROME, OCT 27 - Premier Giorgia Meloni on Friday visited a coastal town in Marche that was hit by a flood on September 15 last year.

Accompanied by European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto, Meloni was welcomed to Senigallia by Ancona Prefect Darco Pellos. Senigallia Mayor Massimo Olivetti told her about the progress of work to make the local Misa River safe and secure. (ANSA).

Italia Notizie

Leggi di più:

Agenzia_Ansa »