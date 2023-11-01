Coppa di Germania, i risultati del secondo turno

45 su Sky Sport Calcio c'è il Bayern Monaco che sfida il Saarbrucken21' (rig) Palacios (S), 50' Ehlich (B), 54' Tah (B), 54' Ben Balla (S), 85' Hlozek (B), 88' e 92' Adli (B)3' Bockhorn (M), 11' Krempicki (M), 60' (aut) Heber (M), 68' (aut) Piccini (M), 93' Amaechi (M), 123' Pichler (K)34' e 55' Hobsch (U), 65' Klaus (FD), 66', 78' e 107' Johannesson (FD)71' Skarlatidis (U), 114' Tzolis (FD), 117'...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CORSPORT: Union Berlino fuori dalla Coppa di Germania, Bonucci resta a guardareVince 1-0 lo Stoccarda: undicesimo ko consecutivo per la squadra dell'ex Juve, eliminata ai sedicesimi. Il Wolfsburg fa fuori il Lipsia (1-0)

Fonte: CorSport | Leggi di più ⮕

SKYSPORT: Coppa di Germania, Saarbrucken-Bayern Monaco: dove vedere il match in tv e in streamingSu Sky Sport Calcio e in streaming su NOW

Fonte: SkySport | Leggi di più ⮕

SKYSPORT: Lazio-Fiorentina 1-0: video, gol e highlightsLeggi su Sky Sport l'articolo Lazio-Fiorentina 1-0: video, gol e highlights

Fonte: SkySport | Leggi di più ⮕

SKYSPORT: Cremonese-CittadellaLeggi su Sky Sport: preview.

Fonte: SkySport | Leggi di più ⮕

SKYSPORT: Salernitana-SampdoriaLeggi su Sky Sport: preview.

Fonte: SkySport | Leggi di più ⮕

SKYSPORT: Bologna-VeronaLeggi su Sky Sport: preview.

Fonte: SkySport | Leggi di più ⮕