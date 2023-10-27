Zoe Sugg announces she is expecting her second child

YouTube star, Zoe Sugg – better known as Zoella – has revealed the happy news that she is expecting her second child.
The social media star announced that she is set to welcome a second daughter in December on Monday evening. Sharing a black and white video of herself and her partner Alfie Deyes holding up their ultrasound scan alongside their daughter Ottilie Rue, Zoe said: “Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December.”Now, taking to her YouTube channel, Zoe spoke about her pregnancy, saying: “You have noticed, I haven’t been uploading on this channel as regularly as I used to do, there’s a reason for that.She added: “I do really, really appreciate the people that have asked how I am.
“That’s been very, very sweet to read, especially in moments where it just feels like there’s a lot of pressure – like I want to film but I don’t feel like I can and I’m not feeling great.Zoe went on to say that she knew “from day one” that she was having a girl, while Alfie was convinced it was a boy.“I imagine Alfie with two little girls (and) I said before we found out, ‘I would be so shocked if this was a boy’ because I am so sure. headtopics.com
