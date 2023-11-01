Zelensky warns allies not to expect 'instant success'

"Glory to all those who do not retreat, who do not burn out, who believe in Ukraine just as they did on 24 February, and who has been fighting for unwaveringly." Mr Zelensky said his troops have succeeded in diminishing Moscow's military strength in the Black Sea, which he said with greater support from Kyiv's allies could lead to Ukraine's ultimate victory over Russia.

Russia uses its fleet in the Black Sea to launch long-range strikes on Ukraine. But for President Vladimir Putin, the waters - which connect to the Mediterranean Sea - are also an important springboard for projecting power into the Middle East, Europe and the West.

The full extent of the damage that Ukraine has done in recent months to the Russian Black Sea Fleet remains unclear. The Russian defence ministry's laconic statements mostly claim success in destroying the weapons, with little evidence.

Vitaly Barabash, head of the military administration in Avdiivka, said the shattered eastern city was bracing for a new wave of the attacks it had been withstanding since mid-October. Avdiivka, with its vast coking plant, was briefly captured in 2014 when Russian-backed separatists seized chunks of land in the east, but Ukrainian forces have since put up fortifications.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.