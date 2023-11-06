Yuki Tsunoda believes he could have passed Lewis Hamilton in Brazilian Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda was confident that he would have passed Lewis Hamilton in the Brazilian Grand Prix if he hadn't suffered a clutch problem. Despite the issue, Tsunoda finished ninth and AlphaTauri is now up to eighth in the standings. Tsunoda expressed his frustration with the technical issues but acknowledged that he still had a good race.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Lewis Hamilton shows class after Brazil GP horror but Toto Wolff loses his coolLewis Hamilton and George Russell have endured another tough season with Mercedes - while Max Verstappen has claimed a third consecutive world title with Red Bull

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: F1 star says one thing stopped Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes misery getting worseLewis Hamilton finished just eighth at the Brazilian Grand Prix as Mercedes struggled on what team boss Toto Wolff later said was the team's worst ever F1 weekend

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Washington Post names Will Lewis as new chief executive and publisherFormer Daily Telegraph editor had been in the running to bid for British broadsheet

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

ENTERTAİNMENTIE: ’How To Have Sex’ eschews judgment for eye-level insightTara (Mia McKenna-Bruce), Em (Enva Lewis) and Skye (Lara Peake) arrive in Malia, Greece for a rite-of-passage holiday that will see them drink to excess, party...

Source: entertainmentIE | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Helen McEntee would have no issue with Israeli ambassador attending Fine Gael ardfheisMinister for Justice says it is important that diplomatic channels remain open during conflict in Gaza

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THE42_İE: Brain injury charity Headway questions why Harry Maguire was allowed to play on‘This is an issue with the very culture of football and its stubborn refusal to put players’ health above all else.’

Source: The42_ie | Read more »