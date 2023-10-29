Youtuber waxes his wife’s eyebrows off in one of the stupidest videos we’ve ever seen

Youtube is a strange platform, populated by the sort of people you’d move to avoid sitting next to on public transport.we see Youtuber Niko Can apply a wax strip to his other half Cristal’s face as she naps in what looks like a pretty convenient position.

The gag is in revenge for her recently pranking him by waxing his leg, he explains. Because that’s the same. Niko creeps up to her, placing the strip across her forehead and eyes. Implausibly, she doesn’t stir.“Are you stupid, why would you do that?” she asks through tears.“With no eyebrows no other man will try to get you, I will be the only man you love.”This goes on for a bit before he admits that he put double-sided tape on the strip and that it wouldn’t actually take her brows off.

We then get a close-up of Cristal removing the strip – and losing pretty much nothing except some makeup.Niko, meanwhile, finds the whole thing gas, telling her “you have to admit, that was a very good prank”. headtopics.com

Lots of people who watched didn’t find it particularly good though, with lots accusing the pair of faking the whole thing.

