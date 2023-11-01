YouTube boxer KSI admits he might not fight again after Tommy Fury defeat

KSI's ultimate goal in the sport was to fight his bitter rival Jake Paul, the brother of his former opponent turned business partner Logan. Their highly-anticipated grudge fight is looking less likely to take place after KSI's recent admission as he is pondering his future in the ring after losing to Fury.

Do you think KSI should retire from boxing after losing to Tommy Fury? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below “Right now, I feel like I’ve retired. It’s weird. I haven’t trained since the fight. I’ve kind of just enjoyed my life. It’s weird because I'm like, 'I've got to train the next day. Wait, no I don't! I've got to watch what I eat. Wait, no I don't," KSI said of his boxing career whilst appearing on Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

"It’s all these things that I would normally do, and I'm like I can just relax, play games. I've been playing Overwatch, playing the new Spider-Man 2 game. I've been seeing my mates, Sidemen mates and just relaxing. My girlfriend has loved it. She's like 'He's back, finally!' we can go out to restaurants and eat anything. We can go on holiday and vibe."

KSI mocked Fury about the result of their fight whilst Paul even called for the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson to hang up his gloves. "I saw a clip somewhere that Tommy Fury was saying if KSI lasts six rounds with me then I’m going to quit boxing," KSI said as Paul agreed by replying: "I’ll be honest with you bro, maybe he should."

