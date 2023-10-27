Your first look at what’s coming to Penneys in the next few days

If you have a wedding/posh party/excuse to glam up on the horizon and want a fab outfit that won’t break the bank, you’ll be intrigued by the latest items on the way to Penneys.

There’s a couple of hero pieces, case in point the below monochrome gingham dress and the slinky bow-front number, which comes in two shades.There’s also a number of block-coloured designs which are so easy to accessorise if you want a simple yet stylish look.If you’re over occasionwear and just want something that will slot into your everyday wardrobe, the array of slogan tees arriving at the budget store are perfect.

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

3 beauty dupes from Penneys that are every bit as good as the original3 beauty dupes from Penneys that are every bit as good as the original Read more ⮕

This €16 jumpsuit lands in Penneys very soon and you’ll wear it on repeatThis €16 jumpsuit lands in Penneys very soon and you'll wear it on repeat Read more ⮕

Louise Cooney just wore the most amazing €22 midi dress from PenneysLouise Cooney just wore the most amazing €22 midi dress from Penneys. Read more ⮕