Young jockey Stefano Cherchi dies after fall in Australia

Brittany Fallon has paid tribute to her boyfriend Stefano Cherchi who tragically passed away at the age of 23 after a fall in Australia. The Italian jockey was competing in Canberra last month when he suffered the serious fall. The 23-year-old, who's girlfriend Brittany is the daughter of former Champion Jockey Kieran Fallon, has been in an induced coma since the fall on March 20th which left him with a head injury and internal bleeding.

A post from NSW Jockeys on Wednesday confirmed the death of the Sardinian native: 'With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today. The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world.' In a social media post, Brittany has paid tribute to her deceased boyfriend and remarked that 'life will never be the same.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young jockey Stefano Cherchi has died after a fallIt's man stuff

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Italian Jockey Stefano Cherchi Dies Following Fall in AustraliaItalian jockey Stefano Cherchi has tragically died at the age of 23 following a fall in Australia. The Sardinian native had been racing Down Under when he suffered a serious fall in Canberra two weeks ago. Cherchi had been in an induced coma in a Canberra hospital intensive care unit - with a head injury and internal bleeding - since the accident on March 20. But sadly a post from NSW Jockeys confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Men who watch pornography have poorer wellbeing, ESRI study findsYoung men almost five times more likely to watch pornography than young women, according to research

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Kieran Fallon's daughter pays tribute to boyfriend following tragic deathBrittany Fallon - daughter of Champion Jockey Kieran - has paid tribute to her boyfriend Stefano Cherchi after his tragic death at the age of 23.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Recruitment drive aims for gardaí to move to AustraliaPolice from South Australia are in Dublin for a recruitment event to try encourage members of An Garda Síochána to emigrate to Australia for a job with South Australia Police.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Young mum who died after tragic crash was 18 weeks pregnantIrene Lynch, 39, tragically died on Monday after the car she was a passenger in collided with a wall before entering the water at Lochan Mor in Menlo village on the outskirts of Galway city

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »