Young jockey Stefano Cherchi dies after fall in Australia

Brittany Fallon has paid tribute to her boyfriend Stefano Cherchi who tragically passed away at the age of 23 after a fall in Australia. The Italian jockey was competing in Canberra last month when he suffered the serious fall. The 23-year-old, who's girlfriend Brittany is the daughter of former Champion Jockey Kieran Fallon, has been in an induced coma since the fall on March 20th which left him with a head injury and internal bleeding.
A post from NSW Jockeys on Wednesday confirmed the death of the Sardinian native: 'With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today. The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world.' In a social media post, Brittany has paid tribute to her deceased boyfriend and remarked that 'life will never be the same.
