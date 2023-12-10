Young girl diagnosed with cancer after flu-like symptoms

The family of a young girl who was diagnosed with cancer after experiencing flu-like symptoms, say their lives have been "completely flipped upside down". Chloe Cush, from Lisburn in Co Antrim, turned 10 on October 16, but soon after her birthday, she started to feel unwell, and developed symptoms similar to that of the common flu.

She slept most of the Halloween mid-term break and was not eating or drinking as much but after she developed a rash her parents brought to the doctors - who advised her mum Deborah to keep Chloe off school and she could have chicken pox. A few days later, Chloe was feeling herself again and was looking forward to getting back to school but her health took another turn, Belfast Live reports. "During a day out on the November 11, Chloe started crying and saying she couldn't see out of her left eye and had a heavy feeling in her left arm, and stumbled as she walked," Deborah said. "We immediately rang the beldo





