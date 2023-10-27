“You Want Your Guy To Think You’re Really Hot” – Forget The Selfie As Kim Models For Lipsy

Kim Kardashian has opened up on her sartorial choices, claiming she always dresses with rapper boyfriend Kanye West in mind.
The reality star said she said she would even be willing to ditch her outfit if Kanye didn’t like what she was wearing.‘ STYLE supplement, Kim told Corrie Jackson: ‘You want your guy to think you’re really hot. I’ll put something on and he’ll say, “No, that doesn’t look good”, and I’ll trust him.’
Since baby North was born in June of this year Kim maintains her style has changed and she is now very careful when dressing her daughter, sticking to specific colours.Asked whether she dresses differently now she’s a mother, she said: ‘I want to dress a little lighter colourwise. I think North looks cute in light colours, and then I want to wear light colours. North doesn’t typically wear pink, though. She wears mauve or blush, not, like, typical baby pink. headtopics.com
Kim is currently promoting the latest Kardashian Kollection line for Lipsy and the 33-year-old looks very glamorous in her recent shoot for the brand.