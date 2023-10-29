“You’re a Scumbag”: Runaway Irish Groom Gets Confronted On-Air By Jilted Bride’s Aunt

If you leave your bride-to-be waiting at the altar, backlash is probably inevitable if you decide to talk about it openly on one of Ireland’s most popular stations.

4FM’s Niall Boylan was chatting about Rory McIlroy’s split from Caroline Wozniacki, when a listener called Mark phoned in with a similar story. “They went to open the door, and I told the chauffeur to pull off” the listener explained, who hasn’t spoken to the bride since.

Towards the end of the of the show, the bride's aunt Sarah calls in to join the conversation, and let's just say, things got a bit heated:

