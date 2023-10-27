You’ll Never Guess Who Is Topping TIME Magazine’s Person Of The Year Poll

Miley Cyrus has been twerking hard all year, and according to TIME’s latest online reader poll the singer is well in the lead to being crowed ‘Person of the Year’.The magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ title is awarded to the man or woman who has had the most influence on the news. It’s worth nothing that the influence doesn’t always necessarily have to positive.

For the first year the magazine has added Twitter to their platform in a bid to encourage more participation.“Time and Poptip are aware of the efforts to affect the results of the Person of the Year poll, and have measures in place so that only legitimate votes are being incorporated in the final tally,” the spoke person said.

“We’re delighted that so many people are having fun with this informal poll and contributing to the conversation.”‘s Person of the Year is ultimately decided by the magazine’s editors, but we’ll give her credit, Miley has kept herself in the headlines quite a lot this year.NUIG Active ConsentJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

