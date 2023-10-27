You’ll definitely recognise the moisturiser that sells every 18 seconds

Growing up, the Body Shop was our one stop shop for beauty buys, from the latest fruity shower gel to lip balms in every flavour imaginable and don’t even get us started on the hamper selections.

While you might have moved on to different brands over time, from budget buys to high-end luxury products, the Body Shop can always be relied on for cult basics that do exactly what they say on the tin.This little pot of goodness, €22.50, sells every 18 seconds across the world and you’ve probably tried it at one point or another.

It’s super moisturising and rehydrates thirsty skin immediately not to mention the fact that it contains hyaluronic acid, the beauty industry’s current wonder ingredient for turning back time and softening fine lines. headtopics.com

An absolute must if your dehydrated skin is in need of a hardworking moisturiser that won’t break the bank.

