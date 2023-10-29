“You Just Keep Suckering Me Into These Kids” – Kardashian Star’s Awful Response to Pregnancy News

Last night saw an explosive Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale, with Kourtney breaking some big news to partner Scott Disick… and not getting quite the reaction she might have hoped for.

Kourtney revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child in the episode and the self-styled “Lord Disick” did not take the news very well. Preview clips had revealed some of Scott’s reaction earlier this year, but last night the drama played out in full to worldwide viewers.

The bombshells was dropped when Disick, 31, walked in on Kourtney packing for their two-year-old daughter Penelope. Kourtney asked Scott to “shut the door for a second”, and while sitting on the floor added: “I just wanted to tell you that I am pregnant”He said: “You just keep suckering me into these kids. I can’t handle all of this responsibility.” headtopics.com

Kourtney later admitted that she had suspected she was pregnant for much longer, but had avoided telling her partner because he had been “super depressed” and she didn’t want to “set him off”.Later in the episode Scott appeared to have come around to the idea; saying “I am scared, yes, but God willing like every other child I have had they will be an amazing blessing in my life. I need to relax and enjoy the third time around”.

