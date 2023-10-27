You have to see this River Island maxi dress that Just Jordan wore last night

There is something about spring and a floral pattern that just makes us so happy. Maybe it’s because when we see a floral print on clothing, we just know summer and hot weather is around the corner, and the latest dress as seen on Just Jordan is giving us all those feels and excitement.

The Cork native was in Dublin for the weekend and chose this gorgeous maxi dress from RI Studio as her dress for birthday drinks on Sunday night. Teaming it with a peach heel, we love this simplistic, boho look., it is a pricey one, but one that will be sure not to date as who doesn’t love a bit of floral and ruffle?

The dress also has a beautiful drawstring waistband, nipping you in and emphasising your beautiful, feminine shape, and also features drawstring detail on the arms too, with pretty ties at the wrist which add to the look. headtopics.com

Want to complete the outfit Lisa Jordan style? Well New Look is selling a very similar pair of heels to the blogger at just €27.

