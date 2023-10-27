You can now get emotional support cards for your friends ahead of Adele’s tearjerking new album

The Adele craze has well and truly taken over the world in the past few months as we eagerly anticipate the release of her new album, 30.Funky Pigeon

, a unique and quirky card company, has created a range of cards specifically designed to support us through the listening process. The collection of emotional support cards are perfect for those who’ve recently been through a break-up or divorce themselves. They can also be ordered alongside chocolates which include personalised messages.

There are over 30 Adele-inspired designs to choose from, all aimed at cheering up your loved ones after they have a good sob to the new ballads. They will be available from November 11 for a limited time only, with prices starting from just £1.99 (€2.34).“Like most of the world, we have been eagerly anticipating the launch of Adele’s new album, and after the ups and downs of the past year it couldn’t have come at a better time for music fans. headtopics.com

“In true Adele fashion we expect this release to be a real tear-jerker and potentially hit many of us hard, especially those that may have had a relationship breakdown over the past couple of years. “The album will likely strike a chord with so many and bring these emotions back to the fore, so we wanted to create an opportunity to bring friends together and help them send their love and support to each other, while celebrating the great music!

"Whether you've recently come out of a relationship or you're a mega-fan, we hope these cards and support packages can offer some emotional support whilst you plug in and listen!" Adele's new album is set for release on 19 November and will focus on the heartbreak she felt during her divorce with Simon Konecki.

