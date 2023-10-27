You can get married in Kensington Palace but it’s CHRONICALLY expensive

When thinking about possible wedding venues, you’re probably contemplating a beautiful country house, a nice hotel or even a cute marquee at home, but has Kensington Palace ever crossed your mind?It’s absolutely gas to think about, but you can ACTUALLY have your wedding reception in a selection of interior and exterior locations in the royal abode.The indoor selection of venues comprises of the Entrance Hall, the Cupola room, King’s Gallery, or the King’s Drawing Room.

The Sunken Gardens was also a favourite of Princess Diana’s, who is said to have adored the property’s greenery when she lived in Kensington Palace. The idyllic spot is also where Harry and Meghan posed for photos following their engagement announcement (although they married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor).

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are “thrilled and happy” to be engaged. Here they appear at a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens this afternoon, on the day their engagement is announced.While The Orangery is the only location licensed to perform official wedding ceremonies, all the other locations listed can be used for a lavish reception. headtopics.com

Now, you’ll have to do more than raid your piggy bank to afford these exquisite venues. Alas, it seems our meagre credit union funds would fail to even make a dent in the cost., the cost to rent The Orangery on a weekend day will set you back almost €20,000.

If you’d prefer a little evening soireé, you’ll have to cough up €13,653 – oh and 17c according to today’s exchange rate. We couldn’t be short-changing the royal family now, could we? Many Congratulations to @philippacraddock & her team who struck the perfect balance between natural, free flowing greenery and wonderfully scented flowers. It helped to make a special day even more glorious. England is known as a green and pleasant land and Philippa Craddock did the most fabulous job of working with what is in season and looking glorious now. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Magic Mushrooms Found in Buckingham Palace GardensThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

He Did What?! Stephen Fry Admits To Snorting Cocaine in Buckingham PalaceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Here’s the first look at Corrie’s Tina O’Brien’s wedding dress and she looks classShe married Adam Croft in Manchester on New Year's Eve. Read more ⮕

Married at First Sight UK star exposes producers' tricks to fuel cheating dramaMarried at First Sight star Amy Christophers has revealed the sly techniques producers of the Channel 4 reality series use to create cheating scandals amongst the couples Read more ⮕

Ian Bailey has been chatting to the woman who married the ghost of a pirateYou might remember hearing the story of the woman who once married the ghost of a pirate, well she has moved on with none other than Bailey. Read more ⮕