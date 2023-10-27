You can get Courtney Smith’s FIERCE head-to-toe Penneys look for just €54

I’ve spoken about my style crush (and just regular crush) on Courtney Smith before. Yep, if there is one lady who I would like to dress like/be it’s this one.And her latest outfit snap is no different. Posing like an absolute boss on an unnamed Dublin side street, Courtney shared a look at today’s ensemble on Instagram and it’s all from Penneys.

Revealing the prices of each of the items, the total outfit cost came to just €54 and here’s how that broke down. The leopard print hat Courtney wore cost just €6, the white classic shirt which she bought in a size 14 was just €9, the classic court heels were just €11, the astronomy-inspired bag was priced €12 and those KILLER tartan trousers were an absolute steal at €16.

Courtney also told followers that she picked the trousers up in a size 12 rather than her usual size 10 to embrace that more slouchy look. Yep, this look is an absolute winner and with a total price tag of a little over €50, we think it’s a total steal too. headtopics.com

