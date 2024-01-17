Yotam Ottolenghi: The Chef Who Transformed Home Cooking

Yotam Ottolenghi has transformed the way we prepare and share food, creating feasts for the eyes with colour and texture.

His house and garden, with its easy, airy vibe, is the breezy backdrop for his own entertaining … It’s because of Yotam Ottolenghi that sumac, za’atar, preserved lemons, pomegranate molasses and rose harissa found their way onto our supermarket shelves and into our spice cupboards, and because of Ottolenghi that dinner, when you consult one of his six cookbooks, is served family-style on platters and includes more pomegranate seeds and pistachios than you ever thought you’d eat at one sitting. Of all the chefs of the last two decades, the Israeli has been the greatest influence on how we eat at home, his sharing feasts an exercise in gorgeous presentation as well as interesting (often clashing) flavours and textures … vibrant orange carrots with snow white whipped ricotta, roast vegetables and meats seasoned with aromatic spices, glistening with seeds and sauces, vibrant fruits and herbs. His influence looks set to endur





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The HoldoversChristmas, 1970. In a remote boarding school in Massachusetts, curmudgeonly teacher Paul Hunnham (Paul Giamatti) is left to tend to the students that are holding over the holiday period. As some eventually leave on an impromptu skiing trip, Paul remains with the school's head chef, Mary (Da'vine Joy Randolph) and Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), an angry student whose mother (Gillian Vigman) has effectively abandoned him in the school while she enjoys a honeymoon in St. Kitts. Forced to live together, the trio begin to thaw their icy exteriors...

Source: entertainmentIE - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Victorian Sandymount Home Transformed into Elegant and Spacious SpaceThis Victorian Sandymount home was in poor condition, but is now elegant and spacious with clever hidden storage. Delahunty & Harley architects and Maria Fenlon Interiors both worked on the home to maximise space and light, and create a stylish space.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Don’t try to cut down Leinster’s tall poppy, hail the home-grown excellenceMatt Williams discusses Leinster's success in European club rugby and their home-grown talent.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Lorraine Keane's Christmas Home TransformationLorraine Keane has transformed her Dublin home into a winter wonderland just in time for Christmas. She opens up about the renovation process and shares her experience.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Scenes of joy at Dublin Airport as family return for ChristmasConor Pope reports from Dublin Airport where he spoke to some of the thousands of Irish people living abroad, who have come home for Christmas.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »