Yemen's Houthi movement vows to continue targeting ships heading towards Israel

The Yemen-based Houthi movement has vowed to continue targeting ships heading towards Israel after a US and UK attack killed five of its members. The British navy reported a missile fired at a vessel in the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or damage were reported. Houthi officials condemned the strikes, accusing the US and UK of protecting Israel and stopping Yemen's support for Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden called the attacks a defensive action and stated that further military action could be ordered if necessary





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK and US prepare for strikes on Houthi targets in YemenBritain and the US are poised to launch strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, as the leader of the rebel group promises to respond to any assault with fresh attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza campaignSouth Africa has filed a legal action against Israel, accusing it of breaching the UN genocide convention in its conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza. The case demands the suspension of Israel's military campaign and alleges that Israel's actions are genocidal in nature.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel to Shift Combat Approach in Northern Gaza, Says Defence MinisterIsraeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has announced a scaled-down 'new combat approach' in northern Gaza in the next phase of the war. He mentioned a document entitled a 'Vision for Phase 3' which includes the idea of Israel keeping security control while an Israeli-guided Palestinian body runs day-to-day administration. The United States and other countries would oversee the rebuilding process. However, his office clarified that the phase has not yet begun and the ideas are Mr Gallant's personal views.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Refugee Camps in Gaza Hit by Air Strikes as Biden Approves Weapons Sale to IsraelIsraeli planes have struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international calls for a ceasefire amid mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza as part of war transitionIsrael has started pulling troops out of Gaza in the first stage of a process expected to last throughout January. Stage 3 will see the bulk of troops withdraw from the coastal enclave with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) relying on air strikes and pinpoint cross-border incursions to ensure Hamas does not re-establish itself as a military threat.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel pounds Gaza as Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacksHouthi officials state that they will continue their attacks on Israeli ships or those going to Israel in the Red Sea. US defence secretary announces joint patrols in the region.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »