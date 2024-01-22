Year of More vs Year of Simplification

An advert appeared on my social media feed this morning from the Irish tax office which announced that this is the ‘Year of More’ and, not for the first time, I am completely out of step with them. It comes hot on the heels of my declaration that 2024 is going to be my year of simplification. In every single part of my life. This is the year I’m aiming to be much more with a lot less.

Regular readers will know that I tend to be critical of the tradition of new year resolutions; and that I prefer to pause and intentionally ease my way into the year with a word, or words, that best sum up what I want this year to mean for me. In December, I had thought that I’d settled on my new selection of words which featured ‘home’, ‘free’, and ‘rooted’. All three of these still apply, but as I tried on these words for size, I found myself being drawn to anothe





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Gardeners Face Challenging Year in 2023Irish gardeners reflect on the challenges faced in 2023 due to extreme weather conditions and the need to adapt gardening practices.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for Lions tourEngland fly-half Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for the British and Irish Lions tour next year. Farrell was announced as Lion's new head coach today and start preparations for the side in December after being given a sabbatical year by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon share their Christmas plansThree Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon over the festive period have opened up about their Christmas plans this year. They will be missing out on a traditional Christmas with their families and shared their thoughts on presents, Christmas Day, and creating new traditions.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Documentary on Grace Kelly's Life and Irish HeritageThis documentary explores the life of Grace Kelly, featuring exclusive interviews and rare archive footage. It delves into her Irish heritage and her role in breaking down Irish stereotypes in the United States.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Young Irish Talent Shines at Premier League ClubEvan Ferguson leads a group of talented young Irish players at a well-managed Premier League club. A special piece of Ireland is discovered in Lancing, West Sussex.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Irish Rail Receives Over 2,500 Reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on TrainsIrish Rail has received more than 2,500 reports of anti-social and criminal behaviour on trains this year through its text-alert service, painting a terrifying picture of utter chaos on the country’s railways.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »