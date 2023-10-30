X Factor Runner-Up Fleur East Signs Record Deal

The singer, who lost out to Ben Haenow in the most recent series of the show, will apparently release her debut album later this year.

Syco Entertainment confirmed the news on their Twitter account earlier this morning before quoting music mogul Cowell. He said: “Fleur proved what a star she was on the show last year and we now look forward to starting work on her record.

