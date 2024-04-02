Wreckage of Car Involved in Three-Vehicle Collision on N17 in Mayo Reveals Severity of Crash

Photos showing the wreckage of a car involved in a three-vehicle collision on the N17 in Mayo reveal the severity of the crash. Emergency services took two hours to rescue a woman and her mother from the wreck.
This incident occurred on a dangerous stretch of the N17 where four people have died in three separate accidents in less than three weeks.
Teenager dies after being struck by car on N17 in Co MayoA 17-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car on the N17 in Co Mayo last night.
