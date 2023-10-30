Wrap up: 25 gorgeous winter coats and how to wear them

The right outerwear will protect you from the elements and knit your cold-weather wardrobe together. Coat €110, shirt €40, jumper €28, trousers €50 and bag €54, all from Marks & Spencer.

That’s not to say you must rush out and immediately snap up a new topper. But it’s always good to be informed of the trends, not led by them, and if you take a look at some of the coat catwalk hits, you might spot a few classic outerwear styles you own already. Designers championed the forever, timeless coat on the runway with a dominance of pared-back shades.

Some designers such as Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Stella McCartney presented all-encompassing, floor-sweeping coats, with the maxi length proving popular on the high street too. Adding extra drama to daytime, the ultra-long duster coat is a done-in-one style that offers full coverage and cosiness but adds instant polish, particularly in a more tailored style. headtopics.com

“I think with casual coats, it’s all about them being multifunctional,” says Rickard. “My current favourite coat from Styled By is this feather and down coat from the Danish brand Part Two. The sleeves and hood are removable, and you can also cinch in the waist, making it more figure flattering.”

Faux fur coat, €375, Whistles; Purple bomber, €60, crop top, €15, leggings, €30, all Helen Steele, Dunnes Stores; Double-face wool coat, €505, Jigsaw.Simone Rocha’s new menswear collection: white lace, sheer fabrics and pearled trims headtopics.com

