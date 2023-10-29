World’s First Nutella Café To Launch In Australia

We’re slightly obsessed with Nutella whether it comes in a cupcake/pancake/cake or you know, from the jar with a spoon after a tough day.

Hearing that there’s going to be a café and pop-up store entirely dedicated to the hazelnut goodness is very exciting. The only downside is it’s going to be located in Melbourne, Australia BUT if it’s successful, then the chances of the idea catching on is a lot more likely *YAY*

Married couple, Paul and Lauren Kristoff have had the brainwave of launching their café which will involve all sorts of Nutella delights. We shouldn’t get too excited considering the pop-up is going to be in another continent BUT after hearing about the Nutella bento-boxes, it’s very hard not to. headtopics.com

From the Nutella peanut-butter S’more (a marshmallow and chocolate sandwich – FYI) to the Nutella salted-caramel chocolate truffle, we want to try everything.

