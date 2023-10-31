World facing 'jigsaw of war', UN Security Council told

He told ambassadors that the focus had been on dealing with the chronic resurgence of violence, followed by temporary ceasefires"which was deemed more expedient that focusing on a real peace that could provide Israelis and Palestinians with the rights, recognition and statehood they deserve," he said.

"A humanitarian ceasefire can at least stop this spiral of death and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one," he told ambassadors.Mr Grandi's comments formed part of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ annual briefing to the UN Security Council.

Forced displacement"driven by brutal conflict," was a consequence of the council’s failure to uphold peace and security, he said. He commented on several conflicts around the world that, he said, the Security Council must address, including Lebanon, Armenia, Central Sahel, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine and Sudan."It is shameful that the atrocities committed 20 years ago in Darfur can be happening again today with such little attention," he said.

