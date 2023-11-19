World Champion Sonia O’Sullivan Opens Up About the Toll Athletics Took on Her Body

World Champion Sonia O’Sullivan has opened up on the toll athletics took on her body, revealing how yoga and pilates help keep her in balance. Her Olympic silver medal in 2000 capped a string of successes for the star including three World Championship medals, three European Championship medals and four world records. Cobh legend Sonia, 53, told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “When you’re training really hard, that’s all you’re focused on.

You don’t really think about the consequences later on or what that might lead to. There’s definitely wear and tear on your body. As you get older you just have to learn how to manage that. You always want to keep active and do as much as you can for as long as you can. But you have to adapt all the time, and do what gives you enough satisfaction in your day. I think that’s where things like yoga and pilates creep in, what you would once thought of as being very slow and gentle activitie





