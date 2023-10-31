Woods and McIlroy's rival LIV Golf league explained as rules announced

Woods and McIlroy announced the plans for the league last summer, after forming TMRW Sports alongside American media executive Mike McCarley. The founding of TGL came in the midst of the threat of LIV Golf towards the PGA Tour, following the breakaway league's formation last summer.

A whole host of the PGA Tour's biggest names have signed on the dotted line with TGL, and are set to compete across six teams with both Woods and McIlroy included on the playing roster.As well as the two founders, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Cam Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim and Billy Horschel have all committed to compete.

The 24 players will be split across the six teams, which will represent different areas in the United States. With two months to go before the beginning of play, five of the six teams have been confirmed so far with Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco all taking part.On Tuesday league officials confirmed its maiden campaign details, that will consist of a 15-week regular season, followed by semi-finals and the final.

In each match, the winner of each hole will earn one point, and the team with the most points prevails. A match will include two sessions, with session one including a 'triples' nine-hole three vs three foursomes match, and session two compiling of a 'singles' one-on-one clash over six holes, with each player playing two holes.

