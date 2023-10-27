Women’s cells age up to two years faster during pregnancy, study shows

The researchers studied 821 women in the Philippines between the ages of 20 and 22, with various reproductive histories. They examined two separate markers of cellular ageing—telomere length and epigenetic age—to measure the toll pregnancy takes on the body.

“Even after accounting for other factors that affect cellular ageing, the number of pregnancies still came out on top.” Telomeres, which are stretches of DNA at the end of chromosomes, protect our DNA and make it possible for our cells to divide. Longer telomeres are associated with longer lives and better health. As people age and as cells divide and replicate, those telomeres shorten.

“During pregnancy, more cells need to be produced for carrying and nurturing the foetus, such as in red blood cells, placental cells, and more,” said Dr. Kim Langdon, an Ohio-based retired OB-GYN who writes at headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the epigenetic age begins to climb. This is an estimate of a person’s biological age based on changes in the DNA that are caused by environmental factors, such as toxins and stress. Throughout pregnancy, the blood volume increases by 50 percent as does the cardiac output, which puts strain on the heart. The kidney function increases and the lungs have reduced capacity, which causes breathlessness.It may all come down to the immunological, hormonal, and physiological changes that take place during pregnancy to support development of the baby.

